Real Madrid still unwilling to let Ceballos go

Last summer, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos was determined to leave the club, but the management blocked the move. Now the midfielder once again wants a change of scenery, but Los Blancos' bosses are standing firm.

Details: According to As, the capital club does not expect Ceballos to depart this summer, despite the increasingly clear desire of the midfielder to return to Real Betis. The main stumbling block remains the financial constraints of the Andalusian side—they simply can't afford the transfer, even though Ceballos is willing to take a pay cut.

The only realistic path to a transfer is if Ceballos himself officially requests to be sold, citing his desire for more playing time, his ambition to make the national team, and his wish to return home. But even such a move would not guarantee progress in negotiations.

Reminder: Earlier it was reported that Real have made Ibrahima Konaté their top target to strengthen the center of defense over William Saliba.