Real Madrid make their choice between Saliba and Konaté

Recently, Real Madrid have been linked with the potential signing of two defensive powerhouses from the Premier League: Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool and William Saliba of Arsenal. Now, it has become clear who the Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy are favoring.

Details: According to AS, the Liverpool defender is the priority target, with financial factors playing a key role. The Spanish giants are willing to wait for the Frenchman, as they did with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and sign him next summer as a free agent.

This is precisely what worries the Reds, but they are unwilling to accept Real’s terms. The Royal Club is offering around €20–25 million, while Anfield is holding out for more than €50 million.

As for Saliba, a deal for the Arsenal defender appears far more complicated. His contract runs until 2027, and the Gunners have greater leverage in negotiations. As a result, acquiring the Frenchman would be a much more expensive proposition.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Real Madrid’s management had privately decided to bid farewell to David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.