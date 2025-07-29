Major shake-up! David Alaba and Ferland Mendy set to bid farewell to Real Madrid

Pérez believes retaining these players is no longer justifiable.

Details: According to The Athletic, behind closed doors at Real Madrid, a decision has been made to part ways with Austrian defender David Alaba and French full-back Ferland Mendy.

It is reported that the primary factor weighing down the club’s finances is the hefty salaries of these players.

For instance, David Alaba earns €22 million per year despite lacking regular playing time, while Ferland Mendy receives €11 million annually. In the club's view, their contributions do not justify such high wages, prompting management to notify both players to start seeking new teams.

Last season, David Alaba featured in just 14 matches for Real Madrid without any goal contributions. Ferland Mendy made 31 club appearances, providing two assists.

Alaba’s current contract with Real runs until 2026, while Mendy’s deal is valid through 2028.

Earlier, Florentino Pérez stated that the club would not offer Vinícius the salary he demanded, considering it excessively high and unwarranted.

Reminder: It was revealed what Vinícius Júnior is demanding from Real Madrid for his contract extension.