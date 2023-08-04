Real Madrid refused to sell Ukrainian Lunin to another La Liga club

RU RU
According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid has rejected Villarreal's offer to buy Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The source states that Villarreal was willing to pay three million euros for the goalkeeper, but the management of Real Madrid was not satisfied with this amount. They are looking to receive at least five million euros for the Ukrainian player. It is possible that Villarreal may make a new improved offer. If Lunin's transfer happens, Real Madrid is likely to acquire Getafe goalkeeper David Soria for 10 million euros.

Earlier, it was reported that the coaching staff of the Spanish club, under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, was not happy with Lunin's performance and his attitude during training. However, Lunin himself is not interested in leaving Real Madrid and intends to fulfill his contract, which runs until June 30, 2024.

The 24-year-old Lunin has been with Real Madrid since the summer of 2018 when he transferred from Zorya Luhansk. The transfer fee was 8.5 million euros. In total, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has played 17 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, conceding 19 goals. He kept a clean sheet in four matches. During his time with the Madrid club, Lunin won La Liga in the 2021/2022 season, Copa del Rey in the 2022/2023 season, Spanish Super Cup in the 2021/2022 season, UEFA Champions League in the 2021/2022 season, UEFA Super Cup in 2022, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022.

Lunin has been representing the Ukraine national team since 2018. He has played nine matches for the Ukrainian side and conceded six goals. He kept a clean sheet in five matches. In 2019, Lunin was part of the Ukrainian squad that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

