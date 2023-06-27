Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news Today, 15:56
Photo: Instagram Lautaro Martinez / Unknown
Мadrid-based club Real Madrid is showing interest in the forward of Inter Milan and the Argentine national team, Lautaro Martinez, according to Sport.es.
According to the source, the royal club has initiated preliminary negotiations for the purchase of the player in the summer transfer window. However, acquiring the forward will be challenging as the Italian club will demand a significant sum for him.
In the past season, 25-year-old Martinez played 57 matches in all competitions for Inter, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
