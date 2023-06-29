Real Madrid made a sneaky move to get Mbappe

Real Madrid is offering PSG forward Kylian Mbappe a signing bonus if he agrees to move to the Madrid club on a free agent in 2024.

According to The Athletic, if the Frenchman agrees, Real Madrid will pay him 130 million euros.

The source believes that at the moment the likelihood of the Frenchman's transfer to Real Madrid this year is extremely small.

It should be recalled that Liverpool are also interested in the player.

Last season Mbappe played 43 matches in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and making 10 assists.