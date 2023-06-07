"Real Madrid" is interested in signing an experienced forward from the Spanish national team

Real Madrid is reportedly showing interest in signing Rodrigo Moreno, the forward from Leeds United and the Spanish national team, according to SORÉ.

The source suggests that the Madrid club is considering acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Rodrigo could be available to Real Madrid for a relatively low fee of 3.5 million euros due to his club's relegation from the Premier League.

32-year-old Rodrigo is a product of Real Madrid's youth system. In the current season, he has played 35 matches for Leeds United in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.