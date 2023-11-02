RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Real is confident that Mbappe will move to Madrid

Real is confident that Mbappe will move to Madrid

Football news Yesterday, 13:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Real is confident that Mbappe will move to Madrid Real is confident that Mbappe will move to Madrid

Real Madrid players are convinced that French forward Kylian Mbappé will join their team in 2024, as reported by Marca.

According to sources, the club is not engaging in extensive discussions on the matter and simply regards the transfer next summer as something self-evident. However, Real Madrid's leadership is not entirely certain about the necessity of signing a player they do not have complete confidence in.

It should be noted that PSG intends to change the situation and extend Mbappe's contract, which expires on June 30, 2024. Nonetheless, this is expected to be challenging. This season, Kylian has scored 12 goals and provided one assist for the Parisian club, securing the third place in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Jose Manuel Otero, a member of Real Madrid's board of directors, explained why the Madrid club could not acquire Kylian Mbappe last summer. This summer, Mbappe had the opportunity to move to Real Madrid. To do so, he would have had to forfeit significant bonuses he had already negotiated with PSG. Moreover, it would have been a transfer.

The amount required to be paid solely for the purpose of getting Mbappe a year earlier would have been astronomical. There was no sense in signing Mbappe a year earlier, even if it meant displacing Benzema.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain LaLiga Spain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award
Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters
Ajax won their first match since August Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick Hockey news Yesterday, 17:20 An NHL team will forfeit its first-round draft pick
Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon Basketball news Yesterday, 16:21 Harden may make his debut for the Clippers soon
Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach Football news Yesterday, 15:50 Manchester United has no plans to sack their head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:49 Messi was "stolen" the MLS Best Newcomer award Football news Today, 01:43 Surprising, but true. Ten Hag is Manchester United's best coach since Ferguson Football news Today, 01:34 Why doesn't Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or yet? Answer provided by Luis Enrique Tennis news Today, 01:28 WTA Finals 2023. Pegula convincingly defeated Sakkari, match Sabalenka – Rybakina was interrupted Football news Today, 01:24 Arsene Wenger told which top clubs in Spain were “hunting” for him Football news Today, 01:20 "This may seem surprising". Bellingham shared an interesting detail about his childhood Football news Today, 01:08 There was a coaching resignation in the German championship Football news Today, 00:44 Neymar successfully underwent surgery and showed photos from the hospital Tennis news Yesterday, 18:09 Djokovic almost lost to the 23rd racket but advanced to the 1/4 finals of the Paris Masters Football news Yesterday, 17:57 Ajax won their first match since August
Sport Predictions
Football Today Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Atlético prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Eibar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today Leicester vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football Today PSG vs Montpellier prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023