Real is confident that Mbappe will move to Madrid

Real Madrid players are convinced that French forward Kylian Mbappé will join their team in 2024, as reported by Marca.

According to sources, the club is not engaging in extensive discussions on the matter and simply regards the transfer next summer as something self-evident. However, Real Madrid's leadership is not entirely certain about the necessity of signing a player they do not have complete confidence in.

It should be noted that PSG intends to change the situation and extend Mbappe's contract, which expires on June 30, 2024. Nonetheless, this is expected to be challenging. This season, Kylian has scored 12 goals and provided one assist for the Parisian club, securing the third place in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Jose Manuel Otero, a member of Real Madrid's board of directors, explained why the Madrid club could not acquire Kylian Mbappe last summer. This summer, Mbappe had the opportunity to move to Real Madrid. To do so, he would have had to forfeit significant bonuses he had already negotiated with PSG. Moreover, it would have been a transfer.

The amount required to be paid solely for the purpose of getting Mbappe a year earlier would have been astronomical. There was no sense in signing Mbappe a year earlier, even if it meant displacing Benzema.