Real Madrid intends to buy one of the leaders from Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid has shown interest in left-back Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, it will be difficult to buy the player as Bayern Munich is not willing to part ways with him and intends to extend his contract, which is currently valid until the summer of 2025.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Davies has played 38 matches for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.