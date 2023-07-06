Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid is reportedly willing to pay €200 million for Paris Saint-Germain and French national team forward Kylian Mbappe, according to journalist Josep Pedrerol from El Chiringuito TV.

"I can tell you about Real Madrid's strategy regarding Mbappe's transfer. The Madrid club is waiting for the moment when Kylian refuses to extend his contract with PSG again. When Mbappe's mother confirms that the contract will not be extended, Real Madrid will step in as the 'savior.' €200 million for the transfer is already prepared," said Pedrerol.

It should be noted that in the summer of 2022, Pedrerol had already claimed that Mbappe had accepted Real Madrid's offer. However, at that time, the player decided to stay at PSG and signed a contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappe does not want to leave PSG until the summer of 2024, as he hopes to receive €60 million in salary from the club, as well as €90 million as a loyalty bonus. Afterwards, the forward hopes to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a bonus of €100-125 million.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Mbappe played 43 matches for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.