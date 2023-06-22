Real Madrid have decided on the size of the offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid is preparing an offer for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain and French national team forward Kylian Mbappe, according to El Chiringuito.

According to the source, the Spanish club is willing to pay around 120 million euros for the player. However, the French club values the forward at 200 million euros, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 43 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists.