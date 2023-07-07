EN RU
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe

По информации Cadena SER, Real Madrid has agreed on contract terms with Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé.

According to the source, Mbappé's salary at the Spanish club will amount to €50 million. This offer is valid for both the summer of 2023 and the summer of 2024. The release clause in Mbappé's contract will be set at €1 billion.

Previously, it was reported that Real Madrid has been in negotiations with PSG to acquire the 24-year-old Mbappé during the summer transfer window. The Madrid club is prepared to pay €200 million for the forward. However, PSG considers this offer insufficient, as the club's management is seeking €250 million plus an additional €50 million in bonuses.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since the summer of 2017, joining the Parisian club from Monaco. The transfer fee amounted to €180 million. In the past season, Mbappé participated in 43 matches, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the French club is valid until the summer of 2024.

