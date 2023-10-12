Real Madrid have agreed on a new contract with one of the leaders

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has extended his agreement with Real Madrid.

This was reported by the famous journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s official: Eduardo Camavinga has signed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid. The deal runs until June 2028. The contract includes a closet (optional buyout) valued at 1 billion euros,” Romano wrote on his Twitter account.

Camavinga moved to the Spanish club in the summer of 2021 for 31 million euros.

Since then, the French footballer has taken part in 110 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. Interestingly, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti uses the French national team player both in midfield and on the left flank of defense.

Last season, Real was unable to compete in the battle for the championship title, losing to the Catalan by ten points at the end of the championship. A year earlier, it was Real that became the national champion.