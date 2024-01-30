Real Madrid has agreed a new contract with the club legend

Real Madrid has reached an agreement on a new contract with the seasoned right-back Dani Carvajal, as reported by Marca.

The new contract for the 32-year-old Spaniard will be extended until the summer of 2026, whereas the current agreement expires a year earlier. The official announcement of Carvajal's new contract with Real Madrid is expected in the coming weeks.

Carvajal, a product of Real Madrid's youth development, has been playing for the main squad since the summer of 2013. In the current season, Carvajal has contributed with 4 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches. Overall, he has amassed 398 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 62 assists.

Earlier, Real Madrid extended the contract of their pivotal center-back, Eder Militao.

After 22 rounds, Real Madrid holds the second position in La Liga, trailing Girona by just 1 point. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team has one game in hand.