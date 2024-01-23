Together until 2028. Real has extended the contract of one of their key players

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Real Madrid has officially announced the contract extension with their key center-back, Éder Militão. The new contract with the Brazilian is now valid until the summer of 2028.

In the agreement between Real Madrid and the player, a release clause of €1 billion has been stipulated.

Militão joined Real Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2019. Since then, he has played 143 matches, scored 11 goals, and provided 5 assists for the club. Alongside Real Madrid, he has won 8 trophies.

In the current season, Militão has only participated in one match, where he suffered a cruciate ligament injury. His return to the field is expected no earlier than the end of the next month.

Real Madrid has previously secured long-term contracts with Rodrigo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinícius Júnior.

