Together until 2028. Real has extended the contract of one of their key players

Real Madrid has officially announced the contract extension with their key center-back, Éder Militão. The new contract with the Brazilian is now valid until the summer of 2028.

In the agreement between Real Madrid and the player, a release clause of €1 billion has been stipulated.

Militão joined Real Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2019. Since then, he has played 143 matches, scored 11 goals, and provided 5 assists for the club. Alongside Real Madrid, he has won 8 trophies.

In the current season, Militão has only participated in one match, where he suffered a cruciate ligament injury. His return to the field is expected no earlier than the end of the next month.

Real Madrid has previously secured long-term contracts with Rodrigo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinícius Júnior.