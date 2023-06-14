Real Madrid has prepared an impressive sum for Mbappe

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe can go to Real Madrid this summer.

According to L'Équipe, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to allocate 200 million euros to purchase the player.

Thus, the Frenchman could be the most expensive transfer in the history of the club.

The previous record was fixed at the transition of Eden Hazard from Chelsea for 115 million euros.

Last season Mbappe scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games in all competitions.