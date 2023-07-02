Real Madrid has bad news for Mbappe

Real Madrid's hopes of signing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe are slowly fading.

As you know, the forward could leave his club this summer, as the club learned of his unwillingness to renew his contract.

"Real" was considered the main contender for the 24-year-old striker, but, apparently, the transfer will not take place in the near future.

According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz, the bosses of the "cream" have already reconciled themselves to the fact that the acquisition of Mbappe has become impossible.