Real Madrid has announced the departure of Eden Hazard

The press service of Real Madrid has announced on the official website the departure of Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

The parties have agreed on the early termination of the contract, which was valid until the summer of 2024.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of 115 million euros. The 32-year-old Belgian has played a total of 76 matches in all competitions for the royal club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. During his time at Real Madrid, Hazard has won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

