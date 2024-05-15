Real Madrid defender will have to look for a new club in the summer

This summer, Real Madrid plans to significantly revamp their defensive line, with one of the team's priorities being to strengthen the left-back position.

According to Relevo, 24-year-old left-back Fran García will have to find a new club this summer. He failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti throughout the season, and the coach no longer counts on him.

Ancelotti insists that the club extend Ferland Mendy's contract and purchase Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. An alternative to Davies is Girona's Miguel Gutiérrez.

Fran García joined Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano last summer for 5 million euros. This season, he appeared in 30 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 6 assists.

It is worth noting that Fran García is a product of Real Madrid's academy.