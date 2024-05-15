Unbreakable. Real set a record for the most dry matches in a season
Yesterday, Real Madrid thrashed Alavés 5-0 in the 36th round of La Liga, setting a new record.
The match against Alavés marked their 20th clean sheet in this La Liga season, the best record in the club's history.
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin secured 10 clean sheets, Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga kept 7, and the legendary Belgian Thibaut Courtois added 3 clean sheets in the last 3 matches.
Real Madrid still has the chance to improve this record. In the final two La Liga rounds, Carlo Ancelotti's team will face Villarreal and Real Betis.
Additionally, Real Madrid has reached the Champions League final, where they will play against Borussia Dortmund on April 1st at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.
