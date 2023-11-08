Real Madrid declined to secure the signature of Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid has definitively renounced the signing of the French striker Kylian Mbappé, as reported by Cadena SER.

According to sources, the Spanish club is no longer pursuing the 24-year-old sensation. This option has been ruled out, even if a deal were possible as a free agent next summer. Real Madrid believes that the "Mbappé soap opera" has reached its conclusion.

Several reasons contribute to this decision, including the player's annual wage of 20 million euros, his age, and the anticipated arrival of 17-year-old forward Enrique next year, for whose transfer the club had previously reached an agreement. Furthermore, it is expected that the situation regarding Mbappé's transfer will be settled within the club's leadership, as it has generated discord due to differing viewpoints.

Real Madrid players were confident that French striker Kylian Mbappé would join their team in 2024. According to sources, the team does not extensively discuss this matter and simply views this potential move next year as something inevitable.

However, the Real Madrid management is not convinced of the necessity of signing a player they do not trust. It is worth noting that PSG aims to alter the situation and extend Mbappé's contract, which expires on June 30, 2024.