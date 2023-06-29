Real Madrid could be strengthened by Juventus star

According to Football Espana, Real Madrid is showing interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering the option of loaning the player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. Previously, Real Madrid had shown interest in Harry Kane from Tottenham and Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but they turned down those options due to their high cost.

In the past season, the 23-year-old Vlahovic played 42 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.