Main News Real Madrid confident in signing Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid confident in signing Mbappe this summer

Football news Today, 14:43
Real Madrid confident in signing Mbappe this summer

Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé will transfer to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon from Marca.

According to the source, the management of the Spanish club is confident that the transfer will be completed in the coming days. The transfer fee could amount to €150-200 million. The salary for the 24-year-old Frenchman at the Spanish club could be around €50 million per year.

Mbappé has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2017. He joined the Parisian club from Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million.

Last season, Mbappé played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the French club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France last season, securing a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish league, also securing their place in the premier European club tournament.

