EN RU
Main News Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi

Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi

Football news Today, 10:16
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Photo: Arda Güler's Instagram/Author unknown

The press office of Real Madrid has announced on the official website the signing of midfielder Arda Güler from Istanbul's Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team, who is often referred to as the "Turkish Lionel Messi."

The Spanish club has paid €20 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €10 million in bonuses. Additionally, Fenerbahçe will receive 20% of the fee from Güler's future transfer. The midfielder has signed a contract with the royal club until the summer of 2029.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid outpaced Barcelona in the race to sign the player.

In the past season, the 18-year-old Güler played 35 matches in all competitions for Fenerbahçe, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He was also part of the winning team in the Turkish Cup for the 2022/2023 season. Güler has represented the Turkish national team in four matches, scoring one goal.

As a reminder, Real Madrid finished in second place in the La Liga table last season, securing direct qualification for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Fenerbahce LaLiga Spain Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Today, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Yesterday, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news 04 july 2023, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news 03 july 2023, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:50 Chelsea announce departure of club legend Football news Today, 11:30 Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:55 PSG sign former Real Madrid midfielder Football news Today, 10:35 PSG announced the transfer of a top defender Football news Today, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Today, 07:00 Mentor of the youth team of Ukraine explained the major defeat at the Euro Football news Today, 06:00 Saudi Arabia is trying to lure a star coach Football news Today, 05:00 Manchester United set a transfer record for Japan Football news Today, 04:00 Hazard received a tempting offer
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for BATE Borisov vs Shakhtyor Soligorsk 6 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Union vs Boca Juniors 6 July 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Belgrano vs Barracas Central 7 July 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Belgrano vs Barracas Central predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023