Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi

The press office of Real Madrid has announced on the official website the signing of midfielder Arda Güler from Istanbul's Fenerbahçe and the Turkish national team, who is often referred to as the "Turkish Lionel Messi."

The Spanish club has paid €20 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €10 million in bonuses. Additionally, Fenerbahçe will receive 20% of the fee from Güler's future transfer. The midfielder has signed a contract with the royal club until the summer of 2029.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid outpaced Barcelona in the race to sign the player.

In the past season, the 18-year-old Güler played 35 matches in all competitions for Fenerbahçe, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He was also part of the winning team in the Turkish Cup for the 2022/2023 season. Güler has represented the Turkish national team in four matches, scoring one goal.

As a reminder, Real Madrid finished in second place in the La Liga table last season, securing direct qualification for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.