RU RU NG NG
Main News Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern

Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern

Football news Today, 06:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern Photo: Bayern Twitter/Author unknown

According to Bild, Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane may change clubs in the near future.

The source notes that the star German winger could continue his career in La Liga.

In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona and Real Madrid are showing interest in the 27-year-old German. At the same time, the source assures that Sane did not discuss the issue of his future with the Munich club.

Sane moved to Bayern from Manchester City in July 2020 for almost 50 million euros. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the footballer is now valued at 65 million euros.

Last season, the Germany international played 44 matches in all competitions for the Munich team. In total, he scored 14 goals and made 10 assists. This season, the midfielder has played 10 matches and scored 6 goals.

Together with Bayern, he won the German championship three times, won the German Super Cup twice, as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup once each.

This season, Bayern are in third place in the German Championship standings after six rounds.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news Yesterday, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Guardiola's super-subs. Manchester City secured a hard-fought victory against RB Leipzig in Germany
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final Football news Yesterday, 13:52 The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final
Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader? Football news Yesterday, 13:00 Guardiola is third. Rating of the best coaches of the Premier League 2023/24, who is the leader?
Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Christophe Galtier returns to coaching: his new club is known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern Football news Today, 04:30 A scandal breaks out: Galatasaray is unhappy with the team's reception in the UK Football news Today, 04:00 Mudryk was compared to a young Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Today, 03:30 Barcelona extended their impressive unbeaten streak Football news Today, 03:13 The nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 He was in pain: Xavi spoke about Yamal’s condition in the match with Porto Football news Today, 02:47 Pioli named Milan's main problem in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:31 Newcastle coach speaks out about sensational victory over PSG Football news Today, 02:00 Luis Enrique spoke about PSG's major defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:30 Became the 11th in history: Xavi played his 100th match at the head of Barcelona
Sport Predictions
Football Today Astana vs Viktoria Plzen prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Breidablik vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aris vs Rangers prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs Zrinski prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Aberdeen vs HJK prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Sheriff prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023 Football Today Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023