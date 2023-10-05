Real Madrid and Barcelona are "fighting" for the leader of Bayern

According to Bild, Bayern midfielder Leroy Sane may change clubs in the near future.

The source notes that the star German winger could continue his career in La Liga.

In the Spanish Championship, Barcelona and Real Madrid are showing interest in the 27-year-old German. At the same time, the source assures that Sane did not discuss the issue of his future with the Munich club.

Sane moved to Bayern from Manchester City in July 2020 for almost 50 million euros. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the footballer is now valued at 65 million euros.

Last season, the Germany international played 44 matches in all competitions for the Munich team. In total, he scored 14 goals and made 10 assists. This season, the midfielder has played 10 matches and scored 6 goals.

Together with Bayern, he won the German championship three times, won the German Super Cup twice, as well as the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup once each.

This season, Bayern are in third place in the German Championship standings after six rounds.