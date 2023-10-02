RU RU NG NG
Leroy Sane sets a record in the Bundesliga

Football news Today, 05:00
Leroy Sane sets a record in the Bundesliga

In the match between Bayern and RB Leipzig (2:2) in the 6th round of the Bundesliga, an individual record was set.

Its author was Bayern winger Leroy Sane. In the new season, he became the leader in the number of successful dribbles in one game.

Zane scored a goal and completed 10 successful dribbles, which became a season record in the German championship.

Interestingly, during the meeting he tried to beat his opponents 16 times. For comparison, other participants in the match were unable to succeed in dribbles more than three times.

Let us remind you that during the match, Bayern lost with a score of 0:2. In the second half, the national champion was able to turn the game around and scored two unanswered goals against the opponents.

In the current season of the German championship, the German national team player took part in six matches and scored five goals.

The profile resource Transfermarkt estimates Sane's market value at 65 million euros.

On October 3, Bayern will play away against Copenhagen in the second round of the group stage of the Champions League.

