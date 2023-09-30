RU RU NG NG
HIGHLIGHTS. A natural draw in the Bundesliga. Bayern and Leipzig shared points

Football news Today, 14:29
The central match of the sixth round of the German Bundesliga took place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Bayern Munich, which has not yet lost this season, came to visit the club of the same name.

The beginning of the match turned out to be quite interesting. The teams started off without a hitch, and in the middle of the first half the hosts managed to score twice. First, Lua Openda scored with an excellent strike, scoring his fourth goal of the season. And six minutes later, a corner kick ended with a goal. Central defender Castello Lukeba won the challenge and sent the ball past Ulreich.

The visitors started the second half more actively. It’s not surprising, because Tuchel’s men needed to win back. In the 57th minute, Bayern got one goal back. Harry Kane converted the penalty, thus scoring his 9th goal for his new team. And 15 minutes later, Leroy Sane equalized the score with an excellent strike.

Leipzig - Bayern - 2:2.

Goals: 1:0 - Openda 20, 2:0 - Lukeba 26, 2:1 - Kane 57, 2:2 - Sane 70.

After this draw, Bayern slipped to third place, while Leipzig remained fifth. The teams are still separated by one point.

