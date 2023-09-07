Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation

Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal believes that newcomer Jude Bellingham adapted to the new conditions of the game rather quickly.

As you know, last season the star English footballer played in the German championship.

"What about Bellingham's adaptation? I wasn't here during the adaptation of players like Ronaldo or Ramos, but since I've been here I've seen the fastest adaptation I can imagine with Jude.

He shows the highest results not only on the field, but also in the dressing room, in relations with teammates”, – quotes the words of the Spaniard Madrid Xtra.

The 20-year-old English footballer is currently Real Madrid's top scorer.

Last month he was recognized as the best player in the championship.

In four matches of the Spanish Football Championship, he scored five goals, in some matches he scored decisive goals.

Thanks in large part to Bellingham, Real Madrid are currently leading the league table with 12 points, having won all four matches.