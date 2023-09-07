RU RU NG NG
Main News Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation

Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation

Football news Today, 07:00
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal believes that newcomer Jude Bellingham adapted to the new conditions of the game rather quickly.

As you know, last season the star English footballer played in the German championship.

"What about Bellingham's adaptation? I wasn't here during the adaptation of players like Ronaldo or Ramos, but since I've been here I've seen the fastest adaptation I can imagine with Jude.

He shows the highest results not only on the field, but also in the dressing room, in relations with teammates”, – quotes the words of the Spaniard Madrid Xtra.

The 20-year-old English footballer is currently Real Madrid's top scorer.

Last month he was recognized as the best player in the championship.

In four matches of the Spanish Football Championship, he scored five goals, in some matches he scored decisive goals.

Thanks in large part to Bellingham, Real Madrid are currently leading the league table with 12 points, having won all four matches.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 "I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Anderlecht has signed another star player Football news Today, 07:03 Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Today, 06:30 Ronaldo misses Ballon d'Or for the first time in 20 years Football news Today, 06:00 The legend of English football will lead the club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 Mudryk spoke interestingly about his adaptation in England Football news Today, 05:00 Salah's transfer saga to Saudi Arabia is over Football news Today, 04:00 Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Football news Today, 03:52 Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023