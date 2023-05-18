Real has made a decision regarding Carlo Ancelotti after their exit from the Champions League

Real Madrid will not dismiss Carlo Ancelotti from his position as head coach, despite their exit from the UEFA Champions League after a crushing defeat to Manchester City (0-2) in the second leg of the semi-finals, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the management of the Spanish club plans to retain the Italian coach, whose contract runs until the summer of 2024. Additionally, the players of Real Madrid are supportive of the coach.

It is worth noting that under Ancelotti's guidance this season, Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Copa del Rey.

Don't miss: The leader of Real Madrid played with an injury against Manchester City.