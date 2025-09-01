RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Betis finally reach agreement with Man United for Antony transfer

Great news for the winger.
Football news Today, 03:47
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
It took Brazilian winger Antony less than half a year to win over the hearts of Real Betis fans. The Spanish club pulled out all the stops to keep the player, and their efforts have finally paid off.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Betis have reached an agreement with Manchester United to purchase Antony's contract. The transfer fee will be €25 million, but the Red Devils will retain 50% of any future resale of the winger. Additionally, Manchester United could earn up to €3 million in bonuses.

The terms of Antony's personal contract in the Andalusian capital remain undisclosed, but the main stumbling block—the compensation the Brazilian was due after a salary reduction—no longer stands in the way of the transfer.

Recall: Earlier today, another high-profile deal was finalized: Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool for a record fee.

