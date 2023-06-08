"Real" and "Manchester City" will compete for the signing of the Croatian national team defender

"Real Madrid" and "Manchester City" are showing interest in the defender of "RB Leipzig" and the Croatian national team, Josko Guardiol, according to 90min.

According to the source, both Spanish and English clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. "Chelsea" has decided to withdraw from the race for the player. The release clause in the Croatian's contract is set at 115 million euros, but the German club may be willing to sell him for a lower price.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Guardiol has played 41 matches in all competitions for "RB Leipzig" and has scored three goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.