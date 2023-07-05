"Real" agreed to the transfer of "Turkish Messi"

Madrid-based club Real Madrid has reached an agreement to sign midfielder Arda Guler from Istanbul's Fenerbahce and the Turkish national team, who is often referred to as the "Turkish Lionel Messi," according to A Spor.

According to the source, the Spanish club will pay €20 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €10 million through bonuses. Additionally, the Turkish club will receive 20% of the transfer fee from the player's next transfer. It is expected that the player will arrive in Madrid tomorrow, July 6th.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid outpaced Barcelona in the race for the player.

In the previous season, the 18-year-old Guler played 35 matches in all competitions for Fenerbahce, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. He is the winner of the Turkish Cup in the 2022/2023 season. He has played four matches for the Turkish national team, scoring one goal.

Reminding that Real Madrid finished in second place in the La Liga table in the past season. Thus, the royal club secured direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.