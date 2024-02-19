RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news "Reaching rock bottom". Marseille have sacked their head coach

"Reaching rock bottom". Marseille have sacked their head coach

Today, 06:16
"Reaching rock bottom". Marseille have sacked their head coach Icon Sport

Marseille's management has decided to resign the head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, along with the entire coaching staff, following yesterday's defeat to Brest (0-1), as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The final straw for the bosses of the French club was yesterday's loss to Brest. Marseille played with a numerical advantage from the 60th minute but conceded the decisive goal in the 88th minute. Marseille has been unable to secure a victory in seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

After the match against Brest, Gattuso apologized to the fans, stating that his team had reached rock bottom.

Marseille began this season under the guidance of Spanish coach Marcelino but appointed Gattuso in September. Under the Italian's leadership, the team won 9 out of 24 matches and drew 8 times. Marseille currently occupies the ninth position in Ligue 1 after 22 rounds.

On Thursday, February 22, Marseille will play the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 against Shakhtar Donetsk at home. The first leg, held in Hamburg, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Before joining Marseille, Gattuso coached Valencia, Napoli, Milan, Palermo, Pisa, and the Greek club OFI.

