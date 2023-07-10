EN RU
RB Leipzig respond to Manchester City's £75m bid for Gvardiol

Football news Today, 06:55
RB Leipzig respond to Manchester City's £75m bid for Gvardiol Photo: Instagram Josko Gvardiol / Author unknown

"Manchester City" has offered €75 million without bonuses for RB Leipzig's defender and Croatian national team player Josko Gvardiol, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club was not satisfied with the offer and has rejected it. RB Leipzig is willing to sell the 21-year-old player but wants a fee of at least €100 million. However, Gvardiol himself wants to join Manchester City and has submitted a transfer request. He has already agreed on personal terms with the English club.

Gvardiol has been playing for RB Leipzig since the summer of 2021. He joined the German club from Dinamo Zagreb. The transfer fee was €18.8 million. Gvardiol has played a total of 87 matches for RB Leipzig in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has won the German Cup twice with the club.

Gvardiol has represented the Croatian national team since 2021. He has played 21 matches for the Croatian national team and scored two goals.

