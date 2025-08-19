RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rashford spotted with girlfriend for the first time since rekindling their relationship

The couple recently reconciled
Lifestyle Today, 09:36
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford and his girlfriend on a date in a restaurant Photo: https://x.com/DailyStar_Sport / Author unknown

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford has been spotted for the first time with Lucia Loi, after the pair reunited two years following their breakup. A video featuring the couple surfaced on social media.

Fans shared a TikTok video capturing Rashford handing out autographs to supporters from his car window. At one point, Lucia could be seen sitting in the passenger seat next to him.

The couple has a history of breaking up and getting back together. They have known each other since school and started dating back in 2016, when Rashford was launching his career at Manchester United.

Their first breakup was in 2021, but they got back together a year later, with Marcus even proposing to Lucia. However, in June 2023, it was reported that the couple had split once again, stating that their relationship had simply run its course.

Now, the couple has decided to give their romance another chance—Lucia has traveled to Barcelona to be with Rashford and was even present during his presentation at Camp Nou.

