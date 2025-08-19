Marcus Rashford talks about his adaptation in Barcelona after transfer from England

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford spoke with the Spanish outlet Diario Sport, opening up about how his adaptation is going in his new club and country.

The footballer, who moved to Catalonia this summer on loan from Manchester United, confessed that he is eagerly looking forward to what lies ahead with his new team. He also stated that he felt comfortable at the club right from the start and described Barcelona as a wonderful city.

Rashford further shared his thoughts on adapting to a new language and culture. He revealed that he has started learning Spanish and hopes to pick up some Catalan as well, which he called a challenging language.

Additionally, the Englishman admitted that his teammates have already given him a funny nickname.