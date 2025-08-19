RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Individual training. Lamine Yamal shows off his home gym workout

Individual training. Lamine Yamal shows off his home gym workout

Keeping himself in top shape
Lifestyle Today, 03:39
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal in a friendly match against Como Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has once again demonstrated his professionalism and discipline. The young footballer is putting in the work individually in his home gym—a fact he shared with fans in an Instagram Story.

Yamal posted a short video, where he can be seen doing push-ups using dumbbells for support. It’s clear the Spaniard is in peak condition, performing the exercise with apparent ease.

It’s worth recalling that the Spanish league has just kicked off. Barcelona played their opening round match on August 16, starting the campaign with a confident 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Lamine Yamal made an immediate impact in that game, recording two goal involvements: he scored a goal and provided an assist to Raphinha. Notably, Barcelona’s summer signings Joan García and Marcus Rashford also made their official debuts for the club in this match.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will play their second La Liga fixture on August 23, when they take on Levante.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona expects to receive documents for Camp Nou use soon Football news Yesterday, 13:05 Barcelona expects to receive documents for Camp Nou use soon
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal against Mallorca Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:53 Lamine Yamal shares personal photo with treats after his goal against Mallorca
Marcus Rashford in La Liga match against Mallorca Football news Yesterday, 07:13 Marcus Rashford comments on his Barcelona debut in La Liga
A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer Football news 17 aug 2025, 16:53 A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona laying the groundwork for Vlahović transfer
FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:41 FIFA and NBA left behind. Barcelona sets new sports YouTube record
For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona Football news 16 aug 2025, 14:51 For the first time in 18 years! Referee sends off two Mallorca players in the first half against Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores