Individual training. Lamine Yamal shows off his home gym workout

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has once again demonstrated his professionalism and discipline. The young footballer is putting in the work individually in his home gym—a fact he shared with fans in an Instagram Story.

Yamal posted a short video, where he can be seen doing push-ups using dumbbells for support. It’s clear the Spaniard is in peak condition, performing the exercise with apparent ease.

It’s worth recalling that the Spanish league has just kicked off. Barcelona played their opening round match on August 16, starting the campaign with a confident 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Lamine Yamal made an immediate impact in that game, recording two goal involvements: he scored a goal and provided an assist to Raphinha. Notably, Barcelona’s summer signings Joan García and Marcus Rashford also made their official debuts for the club in this match.

Looking ahead, Barcelona will play their second La Liga fixture on August 23, when they take on Levante.