Rashford bought a new car

Football news Today, 07:05
According to The Sun, Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, has bought himself a new car.

The England forward purchased a new vehicle after crashing his Rolls Royce in September.

According to the source, the football player purchased a Mercedes Sprinter worth £250 thousand (€288 thousand). After an accident in September which damaged his Rolls Royce, Rashford decided to hire a personal driver.

This season, Rashford has taken part in ten matches in all competitions, scoring one goal and making three assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €75 million.

Let us remind you that after eight rounds played, the Red Devils are in tenth place in the standings, which is clearly below expectations for them. Erik ten Hag's team has four wins and four defeats, and they are still far from being able to compete in the fight for gold medals.

