Ramón Díaz Emerges as Candidate for Santos Job

Ramón Díaz could be back on the sidelines soon after parting ways with Corinthians. According to Reuters, the veteran Argentine coach has been proposed as a candidate to take over at Santos, with Neymar’s father reportedly endorsing him to the club’s board.

Díaz departed Corinthians following a disappointing start to the 2025 season, despite winning the Torneo Paulista and closing 2024 on a strong note. During his tenure at Timao, he managed 60 matches, recording 32 wins, 16 draws, and 12 losses. However, poor results in the Brasileirão and Copa Sudamericana this year led to his departure.

Santos, recently promoted back to Brazil’s top flight, find themselves struggling, having earned just four points from five matches and sitting in the relegation zone. With Pedro Caixinha dismissed, the Peixe are actively seeking a new manager. Besides Díaz, other names linked to the position include Tite, Dorival Junior, Jorge Sampaoli, and Gerardo Martino, though no formal approach has yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Díaz, Ramón’s son and assistant coach, emphasized they will be cautious about their next move: "We won't return to a team with little time to save it from relegation. It’s exhausting for the family and rarely appreciated," he stated after leaving Corinthians.

Díaz’s decision could come soon as Santos looks to stabilize their campaign and aim for a return to competitiveness at the national and continental levels.