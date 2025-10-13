Rafael Leão leaves Portugal camp and returns to Milan

The player is not match-ready.

Portugal has played the first of two October World Cup qualifiers and is already preparing for their next game. However, one of their wingers will not be available.

Details: An official statement from the Portugal national team confirmed that Rafael Leão is leaving the squad and returning to Milan. Following a medical assessment, it was revealed that he is not 100% ready for the match and will continue his recovery with the Rossoneri.

Insider Gianluca Di Marzio also reported that the Portuguese winger was not fully fit for these matches, but the national team coach had called him up regardless.

Portugal defeated Ireland 1–0 and will face Hungary next on Tuesday, October 14. This match could be crucial for the Portuguese side, as a win would secure their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: In the previous game, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty, with Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saving the shot.