Ronaldo missed his chance to break another record. Cristiano failed to convert a penalty against Ireland

The next goal by the Portuguese in World Cup qualifying will be a record-breaker

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert a penalty during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Ireland.

In the 75th minute, the 40-year-old Portugal captain struck his penalty straight down the middle, but Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher read the attempt perfectly and made the save.

Christiano Ronaldo vs. Ireland

0 goals

0 assits

0 aerial duels won

Penalty lost

3 touches inside the opposition box

3 shots off target pic.twitter.com/kOu77NXIMS — Rusell (@afcRusell) October 11, 2025

It’s worth recalling that on September 9, Ronaldo had successfully converted a penalty in a 3-2 win over Hungary, drawing level with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz for the most goals in World Cup qualifiers—both with 39 strikes.

The match ultimately ended in a Portuguese victory thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Rúben Neves in the 90+1st minute. Cristiano will have another shot at breaking the record on October 14, when Portugal hosts Hungary.