Quite possible, but not a fact: Oleksandr Usyk gets a new opponent

Quite possible, but not a fact: Oleksandr Usyk gets a new opponent

For now, it's all just rumors.
Boxing News Today, 12:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Deontay Wilder before his fight against Zhang Zhilei Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

We might be on the verge of witnessing another mega-fight.

Details: According to insider information reported by World Boxing News, the next opponent for the undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk could be 39-year-old Deontay Wilder.

Reports suggest that Usyk is planning to forgo his mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker, instead focusing on a final bout that is expected to serve as the grand finale of his legendary career.

At the moment, two contenders are being considered: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Usyk has already defeated Fury twice, so it seems likely that Wilder, who is regaining his form and re-entering the title picture, will be given the nod.

Reminder: Trilogy with Usyk in doubt? Fury makes new statement on ring return

