Manchester United is close to getting new owners, according to journalist Mohammed Al-Kaabi.

In the current circumstances, he doesn't want to talk about sports, but he can assure that Sir Ratcliffe will not buy Manchester United. His offer was never serious from the beginning. The acquisition of the club by Qatar is very close after the persistence of the Glazers and the submission of more than three proposals.

Previously, it was reported that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of the chemical company INEOS, is also interested in the club. American Malcolm Glazer became the owner of Manchester United in 2005.

Former Manchester United coach Rene Muelensteen explained the problems in the Red Devils' game. According to him, Erik ten Hag wants to play with high pressing and high intensity, just like at Ajax.

However, he doesn't have the players for it. The Manchester United players don't have the mentality to constantly apply pressure. Casemiro, for example, is not handling it at all. Ten Hag has certain ideas about the style of football he wants to play, but he needs to find ways to implement them.