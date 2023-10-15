RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Qatari sheikh failed to buy Manchester United

Qatari sheikh failed to buy Manchester United

Football news Today, 01:17
Qatari sheikh failed to buy Manchester United

Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani had been poised to acquire the full stake in Manchester United from the Glazers but was compelled to withdraw from the process, citing "confidentiality constraints" as the reason.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jassim was prepared to purchase 100% of the English club's shares, which, in turn, exceeded the market value of Manchester United, estimated at $3.5 billion, by twice the amount. Furthermore, the Qatari Sheikh was ready to settle all existing debts and make additional investments totaling $1.5 billion.

American Malcolm Glazer has owned the club since 2005, progressively gaining complete ownership of Manchester United. The initial stake of 2.9% was acquired on March 2, 2003, and the final transaction took place on June 28, 2005. At that time, Glazer expended approximately $1.5 billion for the acquisition.

Initially, a faction of supporters did not welcome the new club owners. During the first visit of Joel, Bryan, and Avram Glazer to Old Trafford, around 300 Red Devils fans staged a protest, leading to the intervention of law enforcement.

However, by the 2005-06 seasons, the Glazers undertook a renovation of Manchester United's home arena, augmenting the seating capacity by 8000. In April 2006, they entered into a sponsorship agreement with the American company AIG, which served as the club's title sponsor for three years.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Premier League England
