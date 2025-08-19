RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Pure drama! Negotiations between Vinicius and Real over a new contract are completely stalled

It looks like the Brazilian will leave Madrid.
Football news Today, 01:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Júnior in the Real Madrid squad Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Neither side is willing to make concessions.

Details: According to MadridZone, the relationship between Brazil's 25-year-old winger Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid has hit a dead end.

Reports say the Galacticos' management has offered Vinicius a new contract with a salary of €20 million, while the player’s agents have called the offer insulting, considering he already earns €17 million.

The situation has escalated to the point where the club has ceased all negotiations with the player and his camp regarding the new contract, following the instructions of Florentino Perez.

In the 2024/25 season, Vinicius played 58 matches at club level, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists. Transfermarkt estimates his market value at €170 million.

Reminder: €100 million for Rodrygo. Real has set a price tag for the Brazilian

