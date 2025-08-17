RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news 100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star

100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star

Amid rumors of Manchester City interest
Transfer news Today, 07:51
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rodrygo celebrates his goal Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Real Madrid is open to selling their winger Rodrygo, having set an asking price of 100 million euros for the Brazilian ace.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid is not opposed to offloading the Brazilian winger Rodrygo. The club's management values the player at 100 million euros. Sources claim that such a hefty sum would allow Real to secure two highly sought-after central defenders: Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool and Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. Real has been showing significant interest in Wharton lately.

Worth noting: Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips 19 Аugust 2025

Recall, Manchester City is eyeing the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Savio, who is expected to join Tottenham.

Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 90 million euros, while his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Rodrygo with the Champions League trophy Transfer news Today, 04:40 Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger
Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet
New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola Football news Yesterday, 14:31 New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola
Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash
Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash Football news Yesterday, 12:20 Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash
Transfer news Yesterday, 07:51 Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores