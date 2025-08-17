100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star

Real Madrid is open to selling their winger Rodrygo, having set an asking price of 100 million euros for the Brazilian ace.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid is not opposed to offloading the Brazilian winger Rodrygo. The club's management values the player at 100 million euros. Sources claim that such a hefty sum would allow Real to secure two highly sought-after central defenders: Ibrahima Konaté from Liverpool and Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. Real has been showing significant interest in Wharton lately.



Recall, Manchester City is eyeing the Brazilian as a potential replacement for Savio, who is expected to join Tottenham.

Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at 90 million euros, while his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.