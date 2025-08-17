Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger

Manchester City continue to strategize their summer transfer window. Reports indicate that the Citizens will make a move for Rodrygo if Savio leaves for Tottenham.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are actively exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on the Brazilian but are wary of overloading the position, so they are awaiting clarity on Savio’s potential move to Tottenham.



Despite various rumors linking City to Simons or Akliouche, their main target remains Rodrygo. Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real Madrid, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €90 million, and his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

As a reminder, Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Savio, having tabled a £60 million bid for the City winger, but their initial offer was rejected. The Spurs are expected to return with an improved proposal.