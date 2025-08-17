RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger

Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger

The club will attempt to sign the Real star if Savio departs
Transfer news Today, 04:40
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rodrygo with the Champions League trophy Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City continue to strategize their summer transfer window. Reports indicate that the Citizens will make a move for Rodrygo if Savio leaves for Tottenham.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are actively exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Pep Guardiola’s side are keen on the Brazilian but are wary of overloading the position, so they are awaiting clarity on Savio’s potential move to Tottenham.

Worth noting: Elche vs Real Betis prediction and betting tips 18 Аugust 2025

Despite various rumors linking City to Simons or Akliouche, their main target remains Rodrygo. Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real Madrid, netting 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €90 million, and his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

As a reminder, Tottenham are pushing hard to sign Savio, having tabled a £60 million bid for the City winger, but their initial offer was rejected. The Spurs are expected to return with an improved proposal.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet
New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola Football news Yesterday, 14:31 New Haaland record! Unique achievement under Guardiola
Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Huge banner. Wolves fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Man City clash
Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash Football news Yesterday, 12:20 Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash
Transfer news Yesterday, 07:51 Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?
Ederson celebrates victory Transfer news Yesterday, 05:58 Manchester City receive offer for Ederson from Galatasaray
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores