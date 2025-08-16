RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?

Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?

Spurs eager to bring in the Brazilian talent
Transfer news Today, 07:51
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Francois Nel/Getty Images

21-year-old Manchester City winger Savinho has caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur. Is a transfer on the cards?

Details: According to Globo Esporte, Tottenham are determined to sign the 21-year-old Manchester City winger Savinho. Thomas Frank is personally interested in the Brazilian and has urged the club to do everything possible to secure the player.

Reports suggest that the Spurs tabled a £60 million bid to City, but it was rejected. Tottenham are ready to come back with an improved offer and negotiations with the Citizens are ongoing.

Worth noting: Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips 17 Аugust 2025

Last season, Savinho played 48 games for his club, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the young Brazilian at €50 million.

See also: Yves Bissouma could be heading to Italy. Roma target the midfielder

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Transfer news Today, 06:21 Yves Bissouma could be heading to Italy. Roma target the midfielder
Ederson celebrates victory Transfer news Today, 05:58 Manchester City receive offer for Ederson from Galatasaray
Ederson with the English Premier League trophy Transfer news Today, 02:40 Amid Donnarumma rumors, Ederson considers Galatasaray move
Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri Transfer news Yesterday, 18:35 Borussia Dortmund Joins Race for Man City’s Claudio ‘Diablito’ Echeverri
Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 10:27 Ederson will miss Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League match
Erling Haaland during training Football news Yesterday, 09:31 Ready for the season opener. Haaland posts new training photo with Manchester City
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores