Savinho on Tottenham's radar! Will the player leave Manchester City?

21-year-old Manchester City winger Savinho has caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur. Is a transfer on the cards?

Details: According to Globo Esporte, Tottenham are determined to sign the 21-year-old Manchester City winger Savinho. Thomas Frank is personally interested in the Brazilian and has urged the club to do everything possible to secure the player.

Reports suggest that the Spurs tabled a £60 million bid to City, but it was rejected. Tottenham are ready to come back with an improved offer and negotiations with the Citizens are ongoing.

Last season, Savinho played 48 games for his club, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists. The statistical portal Transfermarkt values the young Brazilian at €50 million.



