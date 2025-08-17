Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Tuesday, August 19, Alexandria will host one of the fixtures of the third round of the Egyptian Premier League, as local side Farko faces El-Gaish. The kick-off is set for 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the scoring potential of both teams in this matchup.

Farko

Last season, Farko finished seventh in the Egyptian Premier League, securing a spot in the championship group. That’s where they wrapped up the campaign, trailing the top three by 15 points. In the Egypt Cup, Farko’s journey ended in the round of 16, losing in extra time to Ghazl El Mahalla. In the Egypt League Cup, the team managed to advance from the group stage and reach the playoffs.

The end of last season was disappointing—Farko failed to win any of their last five matches, drawing three times and suffering two defeats. The new campaign hasn’t started much better: a home draw in the opening round followed by a heavy 1-4 away loss to Al Ahly. This means their winless streak has now stretched to seven games in a row.

Home matches against El-Gaish have been particularly tough for Farko. They haven’t beaten this opponent at home in six consecutive encounters: four draws and two El-Gaish victories. All these meetings have been tight, cautious affairs with low scoring—each finishing under 2.5 total goals. In three out of those six games, both sides managed to find the net, but the goal tally always remained minimal.

El-Gaish

Last season, El-Gaish finished 10th in the regular season, just a single point shy of the championship group. In the relegation group, they secured third place, ending up six points clear of the drop zone. In the Egypt Cup, El-Gaish exited in the round of 16 after a 0-2 loss to Ceramica Cleopatra, and in the League Cup, they reached the quarterfinals but fell to El Ismaily on penalties.

The new season has started poorly for El-Gaish: a 1-1 draw against Smouha and a 0-3 home defeat to Al Masry. This result extended their winless run to six matches, having drawn five in a row prior to that loss.

In head-to-head clashes with Farko, El-Gaish has shown clear superiority. Across 10 meetings, El-Gaish has claimed three victories and drawn seven times, with Farko yet to register a single win. Nearly all these matches have been low-scoring affairs: only one game featured more than 2.5 goals, while six ended with just one goal or none at all.

Probable lineups

Farko: Shika, Kamel, Ahmed, Hussein, Ndiaye, Shaaban, Fakhri, Ezz, El-Bahrawi, Farhat, El Taieb.

Shika, Kamel, Ahmed, Hussein, Ndiaye, Shaaban, Fakhri, Ezz, El-Bahrawi, Farhat, El Taieb. El-Gaish: Shaaban, Alaa, Camacho, Tarek, Awad Zak, Al Madadha, Suissi, Hamdi, Keita Pertti, Auro-Agoro, Dilson.

Interesting facts and head-to-head record

Farko has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

8 of Farko’s last 10 games ended with over 1.5 goals.

El-Gaish have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches.

5 of El-Gaish’s last 6 matches have seen over 1.5 goals.

El-Gaish are unbeaten in their last 10 head-to-head matches against Farko.

Farko vs El-Gaish match prediction

Both teams come into this match following underwhelming previous seasons, and neither has managed to secure a win at the start of the current campaign. Head-to-head encounters between Farko and El-Gaish are traditionally tightly contested, often ending in draws and featuring few goals. Farko has yet to break their winless streak against this opponent in these matchups. As such, another tense battle with a low goal tally seems likely. My bet for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.57.