"Psychologically, the first few weeks were tough for me." - Jamal Musiala talks about recovering from a horrific injury

The German takes his rehab seriously.

Everything is gradually improving.

Details: In an interview with SPORTBILD, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Bayern Munich shared details about his recovery process following his injury:

"My leg is fine, the recovery process is going according to plan. I no longer need crutches. But I don't want to rush anything, I want to give it as much time as it needs. Psychologically, the first few weeks were tough for me. But nothing will change if I keep getting annoyed about this situation. Now I want to focus on other things, spend time on things I usually don't have time for. That way, time will go by faster, and I’ll be able to return to the pitch," Jamal admitted.

Earlier, it was reported that after a collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma during the Club World Cup quarter-final, Jamal Musiala suffered a fibula fracture as a result of a dislocated ankle. According to doctors, the German will not return to the pitch this year.

